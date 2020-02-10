Milwaukee Bucks Request Waivers On Dragan Bender

The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on forward Dragan Bender.

Bender appeared in seven games with the Bucks this season and averaged 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. He also played in 13 games (all starts) for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League this season and held averages of 20.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The 7-foot forward was originally signed by the Bucks on July 30, 2019.

The Bucks roster now stands at 16 players.