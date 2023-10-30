Milwaukee Bucks Renew Partnership With Nuna Baby Essentials

MILWAUKEE (Oct. 30, 2023) – The Milwaukee Bucks have renewed their partnership with Nuna Baby Essentials.

“Nuna is excited to continue our partnership with the Bucks and help give back to Milwaukee community partners, including the Milwaukee Diaper Mission and the African American Breast-Feeding network,” said Nuna Global President Brad Bickley. “The Bucks are my hometown team, and we are excited to partner with and support them.”

Through the partnership with the Bucks, Nuna is committed to the Milwaukee community including Bucks families and fans. Nuna was one of the presenting sponsors of last season’s Milwaukee Diaper Drive and has become a sponsor of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission to help provide families with a reliable source of free diapers. Additionally, Nuna has played a vital role in supporting assistant coach Vin Baker’s Bouncing Back Foundation to help reduce the impacts of addiction in Milwaukee communities.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Nuna to make a difference for Wisconsin families and to positively impact our community,” said Bucks Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer Matt Pazaras.

For the third consecutive season, Nuna will be the presenting sponsor of the annual MACC Fund Game, which will take place this season on Saturday, Dec. 16, as the Bucks host the Detroit Pistons. Proceeds from the MACC Fund ticket package, which includes a ticket and a MACC Fund star, will go toward the MACC Fund's research on childhood cancer and related blood disorders.