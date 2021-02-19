Milwaukee Bucks Recall Sam Merrill From Memphis Hustle

The Milwaukee Bucks have recalled guard Sam Merrill from the Memphis Hustle of the NBA G League.

Assigned to the Hustle on Feb. 3, Merrill appeared in five games (all starts) with Memphis while on assignment and averaged 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals in 28.9 minutes per game.

Merrill has played in nine games with the Bucks this season and is averaging 1.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 6.1 minutes per game.