Milwaukee Bucks Recall Mamadi Diakite from Lakeland Magic of NBA G League

The Milwaukee Bucks have recalled Two-Way forward Mamadi Diakite from the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League.

In 12 games with the Magic, Diakite averaged 18.5 points, 10.3 rebounds (8th in NBA G League), 2.1 blocks (T-5th in NBA G League) and 2.1 assists per game. He also shot 58% from the field, 50% from three and 75% from the free-throw line and had nine double-doubles.

The rookie out of Virginia has yet to appear in a game for the Bucks this season.