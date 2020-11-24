Milwaukee Bucks Re-Sign Pat Connaughton

The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed guard Pat Connaughton.

Entering his sixth season in the NBA, Connaughton appeared in 67 games (4 starts) with the Bucks last season and averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.6 minutes per game. Originally signed by Milwaukee prior to the 2018-19 season, Connaughton is averaging 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 128 games as a Buck while shooting 46.1% from the field the last two seasons.

“Pat is a tireless worker who has proven to be an integral member of our team the last two seasons,” Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said. “In addition to his dependable play on both ends of the court, Pat is a great teammate who has also embraced his role in the community, and we look forward to more contributions from him as he continues to grow and develop.”

A second round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Notre Dame, Connaughton, 27, has appeared in 283 career games with Portland and Milwaukee and holds career averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He’s also played in 38 playoff games in his career, 25 of which have come with the Bucks the last two seasons where he’s averaging 5.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in postseason action with Milwaukee.