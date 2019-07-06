Milwaukee Bucks Re-Sign Brook Lopez

The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed free agent center Brook Lopez to a multi-year contract.

“Brook was a valuable part of our team last season and was a key focus for us to re-sign,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “His ability to shoot the three and defend at an elite level makes us better on both ends of the floor. But just as important, Brook is a great teammate and representative of the Bucks and the city. We’re excited to have Brook remain in Milwaukee.”

Lopez, 31, averaged 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, a career-high 2.2 blocks (4th in the NBA) and 1.2 assists in 81 games (all starts) in a record-setting first season with the Bucks in 2018-19. The 7-footer shot 45.2% overall and 36.5% from three, setting the NBA record for threes made by a center in a single season (187) while becoming the first player in league history to average 2.0 threes made and 2.0 blocks per game over the course of a season. Lopez also became the first player in NBA history to block 150+ shots and make 150+ threes in the same season.

An 11-year veteran, Lopez came to Milwaukee after one season with the Lakers and nine seasons with the Nets. He has played in 717 career games, making 680 starts, and holds career averages of 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 assists in his 11 seasons. An All-Star in 2013, Lopez has also played in 28 playoff games in his career and is averaging 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.3 assists in postseason action.