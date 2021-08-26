Milwaukee Bucks Radio Play-by-Play Broadcaster Ted Davis Retires From His Role

Ted Davis, who has served as the Milwaukee Bucks radio play-by-play broadcaster since 1997, has retired from his role. He ends his Bucks radio career after 24 years announcing games on WTMJ Radio and the statewide Bucks Radio Network.

“This is a good time for me to move into the next phase of life,” said Davis. “I’m 65 and still good at what I do, but young enough to enjoy what’s next. It’s been an honor to call Bucks games for 24 seasons. When I was a younger man I had two goals: do play-by-play on the major league level and do it for a long time. Thirty-three years and 3,000 games later I leave with a championship call in my last game. Not bad! Thanks to all who listened. My dream came true!”

“We thank Ted for his 24 years of exciting and entertaining play-by-play calls on Bucks radio,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “Ted expertly set the scene and described the action for our fans, and his professionalism was always appreciated. His dramatic call after the Bucks won the title last month — ‘Wisconsin, we have a room at the top of the world tonight!’ — will always be part of Bucks history. We wish Ted all the best in his next chapter.”

A native of Lubbock, Texas, Davis came to Milwaukee following nine seasons as the play-by-play voice for the Dallas Mavericks. He began his radio career at the age of 17 and proceeded to work throughout Texas calling games for Texas Christian University and Texas A&M on the Southwest Conference radio network in addition to holding announcing positions at radio stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He also covered multiple NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments for CBS Radio in the 1980s before beginning his NBA broadcasting career with the Mavericks.

Davis is a two-time winner of the Milwaukee Achievement In Radio award, which he was awarded following the 1998-99 and 2004-05 seasons for his role as Bucks play-by-play broadcaster. He also earned the KATIE Award – the most prestigious award in Texas for excellence in writing or broadcast journalism – for his work as play-by-play broadcaster for the Mavericks during the 1996-97 season.