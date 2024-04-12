Milwaukee Bucks: Playing In The Mud

“I want the mud,” said Doc Rivers after a gritty come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on March 14.

The 76ers had their way with Milwaukee early on. The Bucks lacked physicality, allowing the Sixers 17 points off turnovers in the first half. Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey scored in explosive bursts, tossing in a layup and a pair of pull-up triples in the final 90 seconds of the second quarter. Maxey is one of the fastest players in the league, and the Bucks allowed his preferred tempo -- allegro -- to dictate the initial pace of the game. Milwaukee faced an eight-point deficit going into the third quarter.

Everything changed in the second half, especially in the fourth. The game slowed, and even dragged at points, The Sixers did not score a single point in transition in the second half. Forced into the halfcourt, possessions took longer. Milwaukee moved from drop-and-over defense in the first half to more switching and showing -- forcing Maxey into packed lanes and the ball out of his hands.

The Sixers scored 22 in both second-half quarters compared with 29 and 32 in the first half.

While Rivers was speaking poetically in his postgame remarks, there was great significance informing his words. What did he mean, specifically? And why are the Bucks so great while playing in the mud?

Mud is slow. It’s grasping. It sucks you down, dirties the game, and ruins the visuals. Not even a three-piece suit looks good in the mud. In basketball terms, that means slow, static, and physical basketball.

Against the Sixers on March 14, the Bucks used only 89 possessions in the game, which is their second-lowest total of the year. Their lowest total, 88 possessions, came on April 9 during Milwaukee’s grinding, wire-to-wire victory over the Boston Celtics. Limiting possession totals may be a counterintuitive strength, with so many teams in the modern NBA chasing offensive rebounds to inflate possessions totals. But in this matchup, the approach worked in Milwaukee’s favor.

For many teams, pace is a means of boosting offense. But for the Bucks, star power is enough to do that on its own. Giannis Antetokounmpo has an effective field-goal percentage of 60.4 in the half court this year, comparable to the transition efficiency of stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Maxey, or Jaylen Brown. Antetokounmpo’s abilities typify those of the entire team. Milwaukee’s average points per chance in their 10 highest-possession games is 1.09 and is a very similar 1.07 in their 10 lowest-possession games.

The Bucks’ offense doesn’t register much of a drop when the team plays slowly. So how do they force their preferred, muddy pace?

Since Jan. 29, when Rivers took over, the Bucks have allowed the third-fewest transition possessions per game. Getting back in transition, filling the correct defensive lanes, less frequently crashing the offensive glass, and ensuring preferred matchups helps the Bucks limit the tempo of the game. Simply put, transition possessions take less time than half-court ones. Keeping the game in the half court limits the number of total possessions and bars opponents from easy points. This approach comes at the cost of the Bucks’ own transition possessions shrinking by a few attempts per game. But the majority of the team is at its best in the half court. To stay in the half court, the Bucks use more time to cross the midcourt line on non-transition possessions than any team but one (the 76ers).

Of course, there is much more to mud than simply playing in the half court versus transition.

Milwaukee’s new defensive approach is both a means of slowing the game down and reaping the associated benefits. Tools like switching and stunting keep the ball outside the arc, limiting penetration and north-south passing opportunities. Switching also lets a defense keep its shell intact and limits rotations -- all lessening movement on the court for both teams. When a switch is seamless, an offense often turns to grinding isolations or resets, all resulting in burned clock and standing around. Since Rivers took over the team on Jan. 29, the Bucks have compiled the third-most possessions in the league in which they’ve switched opposing pick and rolls, leading to zero- or one-pass possessions to opposing offenses.

Switch forces slow possession

There are concessions to that style of play, of course. Namely, mismatches. Milwaukee has faced an inordinate number of mismatches since Doc Rivers took over.

Play type Mismatch Frequency ranking Efficiency ranking Post-up Guard or forward defending center 16th 11th Pick Forward or center defending guard 4th 20th Isolation Forward or center defending guard 3rd 16th Mismatch play type by league ranking in frequency and efficiency

Because the Bucks are enormous, with their starters oversized across the frontcourt, the frequency of such playtypes isn’t really a bad thing. Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, and Khris Middleton are among the league’s best (with both high frequencies and low efficiency allowed) defending mismatch isolations against guards, while Jae Crowder is among the best mismatch post-up defenders. As a team, they’ve only conceded 0.98 (post-ups) and 0.94 (isolations) points per chance in those situations. Both marks would rank among the five least efficient offenses in the league. And those mismatches are slow, grinding, static possessions. Isolations and post-ups can sap the energy from a game, contributing to exactly the muddy circumstances Milwaukee desires. So even the perceived defensive downsides often help the plan in the long run.

But the Bucks do much on the offensive end, too. Another way to control the speed of the game, the texture in which it is played, is through the Bucks’ own passing. Or, more specifically, the lack thereof. In 2020-21, the Bucks threw on average only 2.08 passes per offensive possession (with offensive rebounds counting as their own possession). That number ranks as the fifth-lowest of any team since the player-tracking era, which began in 2013-14. That stasis in the half court, with so many zero- or one-pass possessions, was vital to Milwaukee’s championship. These 2023-24 Bucks are close, throwing 2.23 passes per offensive possession, also in the bottom 30 of all teams during the player-tracking era.

High-frequency passing engenders its own type of pace and tempo, with the ball finding its own viscosity, as opposed to muddiness. Few dribbles, rapid acceleration and deceleration, lots of passes and cuts, and immediate decisions all lead to open shots when everything clicks. Such moments constitute the most beautiful type of basketball, and the Bucks can surely succeed there too.

High-tempo 3

But mud is ugly. Viscous, high-tempo possessions increase the flow of the game for both teams. The ball moves faster than players can, so passing adds pace. More passes usually shorten possessions, adding more to the game, but they also increase the risk of misthrows. And more screens and cuts increase the risk of travels, illegal screens, or other missteps. Any of those mistakes result in turnovers, giving the opponent high-value possessions in transition. And just as Newton’s Third Law of Motion applies to forces, so too does it apply to basketball; giving the ball tempo and pace on the offensive end tends to give the same to the other team’s offense, too.

Even though beautiful basketball has its own rewards, it also has its own risks. And the Bucks aren’t a team that needs to take those risks.

After all, low-tempo, low-pass possessions can yield shots that are just as in-rhythm and just as open when the Bucks roster two such dominant isolation players in Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, both able to beat any opponent off the dribble with ease when in single coverage. It’s important that the Bucks are able to shift into flow states. But it’s equally important that they are able to turn off the taps, slow the veins of the game like a clot, and still find good shots.

Low-tempo 3

Similar to deflation of ball movement, the Bucks intentionally limit man movement too. Since Rivers took over the team, the Bucks have run the lowest rate of off-ball screens of any team in the league, which is almost one-third the frequency of the league’s highest off-ball screening team (the Golden State Warriors).

As on the defensive end, such choices have tradeoffs; the Bucks touch the paint on 55.1 percent of possessions (excluding offensive rebounds), which is the second-lowest rate of any team in the league this year (below only the Dallas Mavericks). But with Lillard fourth in the league in made pull-up triples, and Malik Beasley shooting them at a nearly identical percentage, paint touches aren’t necessarily required for efficient shots on offense.

Limiting possession totals and tempo reduces the game, as much as possible, to an efficiency contest. And Milwaukee has a huge advantage there: Excluding transition, the Bucks have the fifth-largest efficiency gap in the league, with an effective field-goal percentage 3.15 percentage points higher than that of their opponents. To help in that regard, the Bucks since Rivers took over are a top-five defensive rebounding team and a top-10 team in limiting turnovers. Both serve to minimize opposing possessions.

Add it all together, and the Bucks embody a python, squeezing the life from their opponents by squeezing the life from the game itself. They play defense to force their opponents into the half court, and once there they push offenses into isolations and post-ups against mismatches, eschewing flow for static attempts at pounding the rock. Of course, the Bucks do the same on the other end, frequently opting to play slow, minimizing passing and cutting, to keep the tempo of the game underwater. That forces the game into a talent contest, and no duo in the league can create in the muck like Antetokounmpo and Lillard.

The Bucks are at their best in exactly the circumstances they created in the second half against the Sixers on March 14: slow-paced, static, and mucky. In other words, doing their best impersonation of mud. Or, more specifically, Milwaukee’s opponents are at their worst in those moments. Milwaukee can thrive when the game is on fire or in a funk, but the bet is that other teams can’t handle the mud like Milwaukee.