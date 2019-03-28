Milwaukee Bucks To Play In NBA's First-Ever Regular Season Game In Paris

The Milwaukee Bucks will play the Charlotte Hornets during the NBA’s first-ever regular season game in Paris, the league announced today. The NBA Paris Game 2020 Presented by beIN Sports will take place next season at AccorHotels Arena on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

“We are honored to be selected to play in the NBA’s first-ever regular season game in Paris,” said Bucks co-owner Wes Edens. “Playing in one of the great cities in Europe continues our goal to extend the global brand of the Bucks. We will be proud to represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin in Paris and we thank the NBA for this exciting opportunity.”

“On behalf of my teammates, we’re very excited for the chance to represent Milwaukee and the Bucks on the world stage,” said Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. “The opportunity to play in the first-ever regular season game in Paris is truly an honor, and as an international player, I’m grateful to the NBA for continuing to grow the game of basketball across the globe.”

The game marks the Bucks’ first appearance in France and the team’s second-ever regular season game in Europe. The Bucks also played the New York Knicks in London during the 2014-15 season. Milwaukee will be the visiting team for the NBA Paris Game 2020.

The NBA Paris Game 2020 Presented by beIN Sports will be broadcast live in France on beIN Sports, by the NBA’s broadcast partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and on NBA League Pass, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. The NBA’s presence in France spans more than 35 years, with NBA games and programming on-the-air in France since the 1984-85 season. Opening-night rosters for the 2018-19 NBA season featured nine French players, more than any European country for the 12th consecutive season.