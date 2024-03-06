Milwaukee Bucks Partner With Eleven Sports Media To Support Milwaukee-Area Small Businesses

MILWAUKEE (March 6, 2024) – The Milwaukee Bucks have partnered with Eleven Sports Media, marking the first-ever NBA partnership for the United Kingdon-based sports media agency. As part of the partnership, the Bucks and Eleven Sports Media have created the Bucks Small Business Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the NBA that will support and empower small businesses in the Milwaukee area.

“The Bucks’ global presence is constantly expanding, and we’re excited to add Eleven Sports Media to our growing list of international partners,” said Matt Pazaras, Bucks Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer. “Teaming up to create the Bucks Small Business Program will further our support for Milwaukee’s vibrant small business community.”

The Bucks Small Business Program will provide local small businesses with unique, innovative marketing opportunities with the Bucks paired with comprehensive marketing and activation services from Eleven Sports Media that recognize the unique needs of each business.

“We’re thrilled to form our first-ever NBA partnership with the Bucks and continue our expansion into the United States sports market,” said Matt Cairns, Eleven Sports Media Founder and CEO. “Eleven Sports Media is committed to empowering small businesses and we’re proud to bring new opportunities to Milwaukee-area businesses.”

Information on how to join the Bucks Small Business program is available HERE.

About Eleven Sports Media