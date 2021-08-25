Milwaukee Bucks Partner With Mano’s Wine To Produce Commemorative 2021 NBA Championship Wine Bottles

The Milwaukee Bucks have partnered with Mano’s Wine, an industry leader in manufacturing and distributing deep-etched and hand-painted wine bottles, to produce commemorative wine bottles celebrating the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship.

Mano’s has created three custom wine bottles commemorating the Bucks’ first NBA title in 50 years, which are available now online at manoswine.com, at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market locations, and at other local grocers. The bottles can be purchased separately or as a set of three and are available in both cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mano’s to offer these beautiful, commemorative wine bottles that celebrate our NBA Championship,” said Bucks Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer Matt Pazaras. “These are a fantastic item for Bucks fans to add to their championship collections and are a perfect way to celebrate our first title in 50 years.”

“This past season marked a truly historic milestone in Milwaukee Bucks history, and we are ecstatic to be partnered with the Bucks to release this exclusive wine collection,” said Mano’s CEO Kyle Rensenhouse. “Bucks fans are some of the most passionate in the league and we are excited to offer them a truly unique keepsake for their collections.”

For more information on Mano’s Wine, or to purchase a commemorative wine bottle celebrating the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship, visit manoswine.com.