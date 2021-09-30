Milwaukee Bucks Partner With Leading Global Blockchain Provider Socios.com

The Milwaukee Bucks have partnered with Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry, to further engage their world-wide fan base.

As an official team partner of the Bucks, Socios.com will engage Bucks fans across the globe through monthly digital polls, digital gameday takeovers and in-arena signage.

Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sports organizations with the tools to engage their global fanbases.

“The Bucks are thrilled to partner with Socios.com in this space as we work to engage fans across the globe in new and meaningful ways,” said Matt Pazaras, Milwaukee Bucks Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer. “We pride ourselves on providing our fans the best experience in the league and are excited to work with Socios.com to enhance our business and fan experience.”

“We’re delighted to welcome the reigning champions to the ever-expanding roster of major sporting organizations on Socios.com,” said Socios.com and Chiliz CEO Alexandre Dreyfus. “We look forward to creating amazing engagement and reward opportunities for Bucks fans all over the world in the future.”

The Bucks join a growing list of teams based in the U.S. to partner with Socios, which has a global network of more than 60 major international sports properties. These include partnerships with European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Valencia, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal and the Argentina and Portugal national soccer teams, as well as a number of leading teams from F1, esports and cricket.

Socios.com has major global expansion plans and will increase their existing presence in Europe, while targeting many more Fan Token launches in the USA, Asia and South America with the world’s leading sporting properties. Socios.com has multiple office locations around the world and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo and Buenos Aires in 2021. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future.

About Socios.com

Transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport. Our vision is for an extensive network of the world’s leading sporting organizations to achieve this through Fan Tokens and transactional fan engagement on Socios.com. Fan Tokens, collectible, digital assets minted on the Chiliz blockchain, and the Socios.com fan engagement platform enable the world’s biggest sporting properties to plug into a fan influence and fan reward ecosystem. Socios.com has already generated $150M in revenues for sports teams in 2021. Over 50 major sporting organizations, including UFC®, FC Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia CF, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City and the Argentina and Portugal national teams have partnered with Socios.com. Aston Martin Cognizant and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN of Formula One™ have launched Fan Tokens. Leading esports organizations Team Heretics, NAVI, OG and Alliance have all launched Fan Tokens on the platform. More than 10 major NBA organizations have joined the Socios.com roster. Three leading IPL sides have also joined the Socios.com roster. Many more leading sports and entertainment properties from around the world are set to launch Fan Tokens in the near future. Chiliz, the crypto unicorn behind the Socios.com platform has 150+ employees and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul and São Paulo. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future. Chiliz $CHZ has been listed on a host of major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world, including Coinbase and Binance. Socios.com - creators of Fan Tokens - also own www.fantokens.com which will launch soon. The Socios.com app is available in 10 languages. For more information please visit www.socios.com.