Milwaukee Bucks Opening Night to Feature Championship Ring Ceremony and Banner Unveil

The Milwaukee Bucks will commemorate their 2021 NBA Championship during Opening Night presented by Klement’s Sausage, featuring a Ring Ceremony and Banner Unveil prior to tipoff of the Bucks’ season-opening matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Bucks owners, players, coaches and front office staff will receive their 2021 NBA Championship rings in a pregame ceremony that will take place on the Fiserv Forum court beginning at 5:45 p.m. Following the Ring Ceremony, the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship banner will be unveiled in the west rafters of Fiserv Forum.

Former Bucks television play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke will serve as master of ceremonies, with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also set to attend and give remarks.

Ticketed fans that would like to see the Ring Ceremony and Banner Unveil are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 5:45 p.m. The first 10,000 fans to attend Tuesday’s game will also receive a commemorative championship banner presented by Klement’s Sausage. Doors at Fiserv Forum will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.

Limited tickets are still available to Tuesday’s season opener and can be purchased through the Bucks app or by visiting www.bucks.com/tickets.

Commemorative championship rings and jewelry will be available for fans to purchase at Bucks.com or at the Bucks Pro Shop. For more information on these items, fans can visit Bucks.com.

Outside of Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, Deer District will be the place to be for opening night. The Bucks will host an outdoor watch party, with a large screen set-up on the north end of the plaza. Gates to the Deer District watch party will open at 5 p.m.