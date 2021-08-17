Milwaukee Bucks to Open 2021-22 Season at Fiserv Forum vs. Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Oct. 19

The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks will open the 2021-22 season at Fiserv Forum against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT, the NBA announced today. The nationally televised matchup on TNT will be the first game of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season.

The Bucks will also host a Christmas Day matchup at Fiserv Forum against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, Dec. 25 at 1:30 p.m. CT on ABC. This will mark the fourth consecutive season the Bucks have played on Christmas Day and the second straight year they will play in Milwaukee.

The entire 2021-22 regular season schedule will be announced this Friday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. CT. Bucks full season ticket memberships for the 2021-22 season are available now at www.bucks.com/fulls.