Milwaukee Bucks to Open 2021-22 Season at Fiserv Forum vs. Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Oct. 19
Nationally televised matchup on TNT to be first game of NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season
The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks will open the 2021-22 season at Fiserv Forum against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT, the NBA announced today. The nationally televised matchup on TNT will be the first game of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season.
The Bucks will also host a Christmas Day matchup at Fiserv Forum against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, Dec. 25 at 1:30 p.m. CT on ABC. This will mark the fourth consecutive season the Bucks have played on Christmas Day and the second straight year they will play in Milwaukee.
The entire 2021-22 regular season schedule will be announced this Friday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. CT. Bucks full season ticket memberships for the 2021-22 season are available now at www.bucks.com/fulls.
