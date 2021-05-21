Milwaukee Bucks Name Motorola as Official Jersey Patch Partner

The Milwaukee Bucks and Motorola have formed a multi-year partnership that will bring the iconic Motorola “batwing” logo to the front left shoulder of all Bucks jerseys, beginning with the 2021 NBA Playoffs. In addition to being the Bucks’ new jersey patch partner, the Chicago-based telecommunications giant has joined the list of Bucks and Fiserv Forum Founding Partners and is now the team’s Official Mobile Smartphone Partner.

“As we embark on our playoff run, we’re proud to have Motorola with us every step of the way as our new jersey patch partner,” said Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President “Like the Bucks, Motorola is a global company with roots in the Midwest that’s known for its forward thinking and innovation. We’re thrilled that they’ll be sewn into the fabric of what we do, both as part of our uniform and as our newest Founding Partner, and we’re excited to bring the best of both companies to an international audience.”

“Motorola and the Milwaukee Bucks share rich histories of tradition, innovation and a passion for putting consumers first,” said Rudi Kalil, VP and general manager, North America at Motorola. “The team’s energy, enthusiasm and dedication to their craft is infectious. We’re proud to officially welcome the Bucks into the Motorola family and are thrilled to connect with their fans and NBA sports fanatics worldwide.”

As part of the partnership, Motorola will also have its branding displayed on Bucks practice jerseys, a first for the team’s jersey patch partner, and will be part of in-arena replays and digital displays at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks and Motorola will also be able to market their partnership internationally as part of the NBA’s International Team Marketing Program.

The Bucks and Motorola, in conjunction with the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, will also collaborate on a community initiative with a focus on STEM education and advancement. Further details of this community program will be announced at a later date.

Motorola is the sixth Founding Partner of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum, joining Fiserv, MolsonCoors, BMO, Johnson Controls and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

About Motorola

Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2015. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo, and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets. Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world.