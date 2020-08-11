Milwaukee Bucks Launch 'Bucks Vote' Campaign

The Milwaukee Bucks are launching Bucks Vote, a new commitment to dedicate the organization’s time, resources and platform to empower people to exercise their right to vote.

Beginning today, in conjunction with Wisconsin’s partisan primary elections, the Bucks will share information and opportunities to better educate, engage and inspire the local community about the voting process in the months leading up to Election Day on Nov. 3, and beyond. This information will include:

The overall voting process and information about the role of elected officials

How to register to vote in advance of and in-person on election day

How to fill out ballots for absentee or mail-in voting

How to sign up to work at polling sites on Election Day

“Voting has a significant impact locally in our day-to-day lives and the Bucks organization is committed to helping advocate for a fair and equal voting process for everyone and to help all of us become better educated on this process,” said Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry. “This is a core part of what we believe in as an organization and Bucks Vote is another way we’ll use our platform and our company’s ideals to help influence positive change in our community.”

Using the team’s social and digital channels, and a website that will launch soon, the Bucks will provide the community with information on the voting process, how to get involved locally and additional voting resources outside of the Bucks organization. The Bucks will also utilize their players to encourage the community to engage in the voting process and will also commit to supporting philanthropy and programming that educates and inspires youth to be engaged in the voting process.

To further this commitment, the Bucks will work with national and local organizations to help educate the community on the overall voting process and the core functions of local and national government. Initially, these local organizations include the ACLU of Wisconsin and League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County, and on a national level, When We All Vote.

Internally, the Bucks organization will commit to helping fill the need for poll workers by encouraging its employees to work at polling sites in their local precincts. Election Day will also be a company holiday for all full-time employees of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum.

Bucks fans within Wisconsin can learn how to register and vote by visiting https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ and fans outside of Wisconsin can visit https://www.whenweallvote.org/Bucks/ to register to vote in their state. In the months preceding Election Day and beyond, the Bucks organization will continue to seek new ways to utilize its platform and resources to empower people to exercise their right to vote. More information on this long-term commitment will be announced at a later date.