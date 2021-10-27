Milwaukee Bucks Jockey Crew Returns to Fiserv Forum

The loudest and best fan section in the NBA is returning to Fiserv Forum for the 2021-22 season. The newly-named Jockey Crew, the Bucks’ interactive fan squad in Section 112, made its debut for the team’s season opener against the Nets last week and will be in Fiserv Forum throughout the entire season.

“Jockey is proud to expand on its partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks – two dynamic Wisconsin-based organizations – by engaging and supporting this passionate fan base that have consistently brought energy, enthusiasm and noise to each and every Bucks home game,” said Chris Smith, chief brand officer, Jockey. “We look forward to many more Bucks victories inside Fiserv Forum led by the raucous and infectious cheering of the Jockey Crew!”

Debuted in 2009, this energetic and spirited fan section has been a mainstay at Bucks games for over a decade. The crew has gained national attention and has been featured in publications such as ESPN, the New York Times and Sports Illustrated.

Bucks fans that would like to join the Jockey Crew can email jockeycrew@bucks.com.

About Jockey

Founded in 1876, Jockey International, Inc. is a privately held, family-owned company with global headquarters in Kenosha, Wis. Started by Rev. Samuel T. Cooper as a sock company to serve lumberjacks of the day, the company has expanded into one of the most well-known apparel brands around the world. Today, Jockey® products are sold in more than 140 countries. Jockey is committed to quality and innovation, and the passionate pursuit to satisfy the human need for comfort continues to be the company’s hallmark. Visit Jockey.com to experience the quality. After all – There’s Only One Jockey™.