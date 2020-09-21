Milwaukee Bucks To Introduce New 'Bucks Vote' T-Shirt Tomorrow

In conjunction with National Voter Registration Day taking place tomorrow, the Milwaukee Bucks are introducing a “Bucks Vote” T-shirt that will go on sale to fans on Tuesday. Proceeds from the sale of the T-shirt will benefit the ACLU of Wisconsin and the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County.

The T-shirt will be available on Tuesday at shop.bucks.com and at the Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum beginning on Wednesday.

In addition to the T-shirt going on sale, and as part of the organization’s “Bucks Vote” campaign, the Bucks are also encouraging fans to take part in National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday. Fans can register to vote, find out where to vote and how to vote absentee by visiting the Bucks Vote campaign’s new website, www.bucks.com/vote. The website also has more information on in-person early voting, a sign-up link to work the polls on election day and important Wisconsin voting dates to know.

Fiserv Forum will open its doors to eligible City of Milwaukee residents for in-person early voting for the 2020 general election from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1. The arena will be open for in-person voting from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Fiserv Forum will allow voters to cast their ballot indoors while maintaining appropriate social distancing to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s safety guidelines.

For more information on the Bucks Vote campaign visit www.bucks.com/vote.