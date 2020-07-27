Milwaukee Bucks to Host Virtual Happy Hour Presented by Jack Daniel's with Former Bucks on Tuesday

Milwaukee Bucks fans can get ready for the return of the Bucks’ 2019-20 regular season by catching up with three team alumni as part of the first-ever Bucks Legends Virtual Happy Hour presented by Jack Daniel’s.

On Tuesday, July 28 at 6 p.m. CT, former Bucks Michael Redd, Desmond Mason and T.J. Ford will get together and reminisce on their playing days, talk about this season’s team and tell behind-the-scenes stories during the virtual happy hour.

To sign up and receive an invitation to watch the event, visit www.bucks.com/virtualhappyhour. This event is open to all Bucks fans who are at least 21 years old, but spots are limited, so sign up now to make sure you don’t miss this Bucks reunion.

Before the event on Tuesday, stop by The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill to purchase a Cocktail Kit featuring a Bucks-themed cocktail made just for this event. The drink kit includes one liter of Jack Daniel’s & Rocks Glasses, four 50 milliliters of Chambord, six cans of ginger beer, one lime, one Jack Daniel’s tote bag and one recipe card for you to make the perfect cocktail for Tuesday’s virtual happy hour. The first 15 fans to purchase the kit will get one additional cobranded Jack Daniel’s and Bucks apparel item for free.