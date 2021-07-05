Milwaukee Bucks to Host Outdoor and Indoor Watch Parties for Games 1 and 2 of NBA Finals

The Eastern Conference champion Milwaukee Bucks will continue to host watch parties throughout Deer District for fans to cheer on the team as they take on the Phoenix Suns in their first NBA Finals appearance since 1974. Watch parties in Deer District have quickly become the must-be spot to watch Bucks games throughout the 2021 playoffs, drawing tens of thousands of fans for each game.

For Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals, the Bucks will once again host watch parties on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and in The Beer Garden. For this round, fans attending the outdoor watch parties are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time to receive the most up-to-date information and guidance. RSVPs can be made HERE. Gates for the outdoor watch parties will open two hours before tipoff.

New for Games 1 and 2 of this series is an indoor watch party within Fiserv Forum allowing for fans to watch the game on the arena’s state-of-the-art Daktronics scoreboard. Tickets for the indoor watch party are $10 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. There will be reserved seating in the lower bowl for the indoor watch parties and concessions will be open. Tickets for the indoor watch parties can be purchased HERE. Gates for the indoor watch parties will open one hour prior to tipoff.

The outdoor watch parties will continue for all remaining games of the NBA Finals, with the indoor watch parties also scheduled for potential Games 5 and 7 of the series. Additional watch party details for those games will be announced following Game 2.