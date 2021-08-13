Milwaukee Bucks to Host "Milwaukee's Talent Search" on Sept. 18 at Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for the area’s top performers and entertainment acts to perform at Bucks games during the upcoming 2021-22 season. “Milwaukee’s Talent Search” will be held at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Sept. 18 and will give talented individual and group performers the opportunity to showcase their skill sets to earn the chance to perform at a Bucks game next season.

The top acts will be selected to perform on-court at Bucks games during halftime or timeouts, on the concourses of Fiserv Forum or throughout Deer District on Bucks gamedays. The Bucks are looking for performers with a skill set in the areas of special talents, DJ’ing, tumbling, parkour, drumming, breakdancing, cheer and dance (all ages and styles), however all types of acts and entertainment are welcome to audition.

Pre-registration is required for Milwaukee’s Talent Search. Registration is open now and can be done up until Sunday, Sept. 12 at 11:59 p.m. CT by visiting www.bucks.com/mgt. After registering, performers will receive a time slot for their audition on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Fiserv Forum.