Milwaukee Bucks to Host Inaugural HBCU Night Powered by Johnson Controls on Monday, Feb. 28

In honor of Black History Month, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting HBCU Night powered by Johnson Controls on Monday, Feb. 28. The night will celebrate the history and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the Divine Nine Fraternities and Sororities with a pregame networking event, in-game activations and entertainment as the Bucks take on the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks fans can take advantage of a special HBCU Night ticket package that includes a ticket to that night’s game and a pregame HBCU alumni networking event at GATHER in Deer District. Packages start at $41 for upper level tickets and $61 for lower level tickets and include entry to the pregame networking event. The first 150 people to purchase an HBCU Night ticket package will receive a Bucks HBCU Night T-shirt.

In advance of HBCU Night, the Bucks and Johnson Controls are also introducing a $4,000 renewable scholarship for a STEM-focused high school senior based in Milwaukee that’s planning to attend an HBCU in Fall 2022. Nominations are open now through Feb. 15 and can be made HERE. Nominators may be any member of a school faculty, staff, parents or an adult in a student’s life. Students may also nominate themselves. The winners of the scholarships will be announced during halftime of HBCU Night at Fiserv Forum.

Halftime of HBCU Night will also feature a Strolling Showcase by local members of the Divine Nine Fraternities and Sororities.

For more information on HBCU Night powered by Johnson Controls, visit www.bucks.com/hbcunight.