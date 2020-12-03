Milwaukee Bucks to Host Christmas Day Matchup against Golden State Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks will tip-off the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Boston (6:30 p.m. CT) before returning to Milwaukee for a Christmas Day home opener against the Golden State Warriors (1:30 p.m. CT), the NBA announced today.

The league today revealed the nine-game national TV schedule for the first three days of the 2020-21 season (Dec. 22, 23 and 25), which includes the Bucks’ season opener against the Celtics (TNT) and the Christmas Day game against the Warriors (ABC).

The Bucks’ season opener at Boston will mark the fourth consecutive season that they have opened on the road. The Christmas Day game at Fiserv Forum will be only the second time in franchise history that the Bucks have hosted a game on Christmas, with the only other occurrence coming back in 1968, and will be the third straight season that Milwaukee has played on Christmas Day.

The remainder of the Bucks’ 2020-21 first half schedule will be released on Friday, Dec. 4.