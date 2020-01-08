Milwaukee Bucks Foundation And We Energies Foundation Introduce Bench Mob Bonus Initiative

The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and We Energies Foundation are teaming up to introduce the Bench Mob Bonus initiative during the reminder of the 2019-20 regular season to support City Year Milwaukee. Every game that the Bucks bench players, known to fans as the Bench Mob, collectively score 30 or more points during the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season, the We Energies Foundation will donate $500 to City Year Milwaukee as part of this joint initiative.

“We’re excited for the Bench Mob’s energy on the court to help improve local students’ lives off the court,” said Arvind Gopalratnam, Bucks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility. “We thank the We Energies Foundation for being a great partner in teaming up with us on this impactful community initiative.”

“Much like the Bench Mob plays an integral role in the success of the Milwaukee Bucks, City Year provides support to students and schools in the Milwaukee area to help ensure their success,” said Beth Straka, Vice President of the We Energies Foundation and Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at WEC Energy Group, the holding company of We Energies. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation to raise awareness and support the great work being done by City Year.”

Through the first 38 games of the 2019-20 season, the Bench Mob has scored 30 or more points in all but three contests. Last season, the Bucks bench scored 30 or more points in 40 of their 82 regular-season games.

About We Energies

We Energies serves more than 1.1 million electric customers and 1.1 million natural gas customers in Wisconsin. We Energies is the trade name of Wisconsin Electric Power Co. and Wisconsin Gas LLC, utility subsidiaries of WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC). Visit We Energies at we-energies.com and WEC Energy Group at WECEnergyGroup.com.

About City Year Milwaukee

City Year Milwaukee helps students and schools succeed. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members provide support to students, classrooms and the whole school, helping to ensure that students in systemically under-resourced schools receive a high-quality education that prepares them with the skills and mindsets to thrive and contribute to their community. A 2015 study shows that schools that partner with City Year were up to two-to-three times more likely to improve on math and English assessments. A proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network, City Year is supported by the Corporation for National and Community Service, Milwaukee Public Schools and private philanthropy. Learn more at https://www.cityyear.org/, City Year’s Facebook page, on Twitter, and LinkedIn.