Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and We Energies Foundation Bring Back Bench Mob Bonus for 2020-21 Season

The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and We Energies Foundation are teaming up for the second consecutive season to support City Year Milwaukee through the Bench Mob Bonus program. During the 2020-21 regular season, every time the Bucks bench scores 40 points or more, $500 will be donated by the We Energies Foundation to City Year Milwaukee.

This season’s donation currently stands at $4,500 as the Bucks bench has put up 40 points nine times. Led by Bobby Portis, Bryn Forbes, D.J. Augustin, Pat Connaughton and the rest of the Bucks’ reserve unit, the Bench Mob is averaging 35.2 points per game this season.

“We thank the We Energies Foundation for teaming up with the Bucks Foundation for a second year to help support City Year Milwaukee and their efforts to positively impact the education system in our community,” said Milwaukee Bucks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Arvind Gopalratnam.

The Bench Mob Bonus originally started last season on Jan. 1 and ended with $14,000 being donated to City Year Milwaukee after the Bucks bench met the program’s goal of scoring 30 points in 28 games.