MILWAUKEE BUCKS FORM NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH STEINHAFELS FURNITURE

The Milwaukee Bucks have formed a new partnership with Wisconsin-based Steinhafels Furniture.

As part of the partnership, the Bucks and Steinhafels will host three Slam Dunk Sales Events throughout the season at Steinhafels stores statewide, with the first one set for this Saturday, Oct. 16. During these one-day events, customers who spend $1,999 or more at any Steinhafels location across the state will receive a $100 Bucks gift card. Stores in the Milwaukee-area can also expect an appearance from Bango, Hoop Troop or another member of a Bucks Entertainment team during the Slam Dunk Sales Events.

“As a longtime Bucks fan and President of our Wisconsin-based, employee-owned company we are tremendously excited to be partnering with the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks to bring excitement to our stores this season, said Steinhafels President Andrew Steinhafel. “We are also proud to be supporting the Wisconsin Herd in the Fox Valley as we get ready to open our 12th Furniture and Mattress Superstore in Green Bay in early 2022.”

To celebrate the tipoff of the partnership, the Bucks and Steinhafels are also holding a Sports Cave Sweepstakes, where one lucky fan will win a $2,000 Steinhafels gift card and a framed autographed jersey of a Bucks player. The sweepstakes, which is open to Wisconsin residents 18 years or older, will open next week Wednesday, Oct. 20 and will remain open until Wednesday, Nov. 10. Fans can sign up for the sweepstakes beginning next week at Bucks.com.

About Steinhafels Furniture

Founded in 1934, Steinhafels Furniture is a family-run, employee-owned, locally operated business providing quality home furnishings, mattresses, and home décor to southeastern Wisconsin and northern IL. Steinhafels is Wisconsin’s leading retailer for furniture and mattresses, with more than 550 associates and 14 locations in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.