Milwaukee Bucks Congratulate Sidney Moncrief and Jack Sikma on Hall of Fame Induction

The Milwaukee Bucks organization sends its congratulations to Sidney Moncrief and Jack Sikma on their induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Congratulations to Bucks legends Sidney Moncrief and Jack Sikma on being selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame,” said Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “Both players had illustrious NBA careers and made lasting impacts on the Bucks and Milwaukee.”

Moncrief was a five-time NBA All-Star, five-time All-NBA selection and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year with the Bucks. He appeared in 767 games with Milwaukee over 10 seasons from 1979-89 and averaged 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Moncrief is currently second in Bucks history in games played (695), minutes played (22,054) and assists (2,689), third in points (11,594) and steals (874) and first in free throws made (3,505). His No. 4 jersey was retired by the Bucks in 1990.

Sikma played the final five seasons of his career with Milwaukee, appearing in 392 games from 1986-91. He averaged 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game with the Bucks and shot 44.7% overall. Sikma’s NBA career spanned 14 seasons from 1977-91 and included seven consecutive All-Star selections with the Seattle SuperSonics.