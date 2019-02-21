Milwaukee Bucks, Colectivo Brewing Up Bucks Blend Coffee

The Milwaukee Bucks and Colectivo Coffee are partnering on a limited-edition Bucks Blend Coffee that will be featured as Colectivo’s Coffee of the Week from Monday, Feb. 25 – Sunday, March 3 at all 13 Milwaukee-area Colectivo locations. Prior to that, the coffee will be available for sampling and purchase at Bucks games tonight and Saturday, Feb. 23, at each Bucks Pro Shop location at Fiserv Forum. In addition, one-pound bags of Bucks Blend Coffee are also available for purchase on a limited basis at shop.bucks.com. One dollar from the sale of each one-pound bag will go to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation on this special coffee that will benefit our local community,” said Colectivo Vice President of Marketing Scott Schwebel. “The Bucks' artwork — from the old MECCA floor to the uniforms to the logo — has always provided a source of inspiration for our graphic designer Kevin Callahan, which made this opportunity to offer our own artful interpretation of Bango especially exciting. Go Bucks!"

During the special Bucks Blend Coffee week at Milwaukee-area Colectivo locations, Bucks mascot Bango will make surprise appearances at various cafes.

Guests at the Bucks games tonight and Saturday evening can sample Bucks Blend Coffee on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum or order brewed Bucks Blend Coffee from a beverage cart inside the arena.

Additionally, the first 250 people to purchase a one-pound bag from any of the four Bucks Pro Shop locations within Fiserv Forum will receive a commemorative poster.

Following Saturday’s game, brewed Bucks Blend Coffee will continue to be served at a beverage cart inside the arena, and one-pound bags will be sold at the Bucks Pro Shop by the atrium.

“Bucks Blend Coffee is a delicious way to celebrate your love for the Bucks, while each purchase of a one-pound bag will help support the Bucks Foundation,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “The Bucks are proud to partner on Bucks Blend Coffee with Colectivo, a locally-owned, and amazingly-creative company that recognizes the importance of giving back to the community.”

About Colectivo

Since 1993, Colectivo has sourced coffees from origin and roasted every batch by hand, developing farmer and co-op partnerships around the world to stay involved in every step of creating a great coffee experience. Colectivo roasts its award-winning coffees on a pair of vintage Probats in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. Each of its cafes offers Session Roasted™ coffees in addition to Letterbox Fine Tea, Colectivo Keg Company beers, Troubadour artisan breads, baked goods and made-from-scratch food. Learn more at ColectivoCoffee.com.