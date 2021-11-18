Milwaukee Bucks Assign Georgios Kalaitzakis to the Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned forward Georgios Kalaitzakis to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

Kalaitzakis, the 60th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has appeared in five games with the Bucks this season and is averaging 1.6 points and 1.0 rebound in 5.7 minutes per game.

Kalaitzakis is expected to be in uniform for the Herd Friday night as it takes on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Oshkosh Arena. Tipoff for Friday’s game is slated for 7 p.m. CT.