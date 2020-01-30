Milwaukee Bucks Assign Dragan Bender and D.J. Wilson to Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned forwards Dragan Bender and D.J. Wilson to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

Bender has played in 10 games (all starts) with the Herd this season and is averaging 21.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks in 28.1 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 50.7% from the field and 42.6% from three. Bender has seen action in seven games with the Bucks so far this season and holds averages of 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.0 minutes per game.

This is Wilson’s first G League assignment of the season. He’s appeared in 26 games with the Bucks this season and is averaging 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game.

Bender and Wilson will be available for the Herd tonight as it takes its G League-best 23-5 record into a matchup against the College Park Skyhawks. Tip-off from Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh is set for 7 p.m. CT.