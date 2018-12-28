Isaac Brekken/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks Assign Donte DiVincenzo to Wisconsin Herd

Posted: Dec 28, 2018

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned guard Donte DiVincenzo to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

In 22 games for the Bucks this season, DiVincenzo is averaging 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.1 minutes per game.

In his initial G League assignment of the season from Dec. 19-24, DiVincenzo averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in two games for the Herd during the G League Winter Showcase. 

DiVincenzo will be in uniform tonight as the Herd takes on the Long Island Nets at Menominee Nation Arena at 7 p.m. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on myNEW32 and on Facebook Live and can be heard on The Score (95.3 FM Appleton and 99.1 FM Oshkosh).

