Milwaukee Bucks Assign D.J. Wilson To Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned forward D.J. Wilson to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

Wilson has played in four games (all starts) in two assignments with the Herd this season and is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game. He’s appeared in 30 games with the Bucks and holds averages of 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game.

Wilson will be in uniform for the Herd today as it takes its G League-best 31-9 record on the road for a matchup against the Canton Charge. Tip-off for this morning’s game from Canton Memorial Civic Center is set for 10 a.m. CT.