Milwaukee Bucks Assign D.J. Wilson to Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned forward D.J. Wilson to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League. This is Wilson’s second G League assignment of the season.

In his lone appearance with the Herd this season on Jan. 30 against the College Park Skyhawks, Wilson scored 19 points, hauled in nine rebounds and dished out six assists. He’s played in 28 games with the Bucks this season and is averaging 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game.

Wilson will be available for the Herd today as it takes its G League-best 28-8 record into a matchup against the Grand Rapids Drive. Tip-off from Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh is slated for 2:30 p.m.