Milwaukee Bucks announce Theme Night schedule for 2023-24 season

MILWAUKEE (Oct. 11, 2023) – The Milwaukee Bucks open their season this month and with it comes the return of a full slate of theme night promotions planned for the 2023-24 regular season at Fiserv Forum.

Theme nights tip off this season on Opening Night, presented by Ballers Champagne, on Oct. 26 when the Bucks host the 76ers. This season will also feature “414 All Nights,” which aim to celebrate all Bucks fans through storytelling and in-game elements. These nights include Hoops for Troops, Pride Night, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Black History Month, HBCU Night, Noche Latina and Women’s Empowerment Night.

Single game tickets for the 2023-24 season are available now and can be purchased through the Bucks app or by visiting www.bucks.com/tickets. For more information on theme nights planned for the upcoming season, visit www.bucks.com/impact. The full slate of theme nights is below.

Theme nights: