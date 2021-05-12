Milwaukee Bucks and SC Johnson Partner to Expand Sustainability Efforts at Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks and SC Johnson, the maker of household consumer brands such as Windex®, Scrubbing Bubbles® and Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day®, today announced a partnership to advance their commitments toward a more sustainable and healthier world by implementing new recycling and cleaning initiatives at Fiserv Forum.

SC Johnson, which is now an Official Sustainability Partner of the Bucks and the Official Disinfectant and Commercial Cleaning Partner of the team, will help the Bucks better recycle the more than one million plastic cups that are used at Fiserv Forum and in the surrounding Deer District each year and will provide Fiserv Forum staff with best-in-class product and training to further enhance the sanitizing and cleanliness of the venue.

“We’re proud to partner with SC Johnson to further our commitment to sustainability and cleanliness at our world-class arena,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “We believe our alliance with SC Johnson will positively impact these efforts as we remain resolute to protect our environment and make a difference in the community.”

Beginning next Bucks season, Fiserv Forum and Deer District will use new co-branded Bucks and SC Johnson polyethylene terephthalate (PET) cups for all of its events that can be recycled and reused by SC Johnson. After the PET cups are properly recycled at Fiserv Forum and in Deer District, SC Johnson will then turn the cups into 100% post-consumer recycled bottles for its Scrubbing Bubbles® bottles.

“Plastic waste is one of the great environmental challenges we face today, and our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks is one of many local solutions to this global problem,” said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “By teaming up with the Bucks, we can create recycling infrastructure at scale for Fiserv Forum, bring awareness to this critical issue, and help close the plastic recycling loop.”

The Bucks and SC Johnson will also place co-branded recycling receptacles around all levels of Fiserv Forum and throughout Deer District to make it easy and convenient for fans to properly recycle their PET cups at all events.

As the Official Disinfectant and Commercial Cleaning Partner of the Bucks, SC Johnson will be providing improved product and training to Fiserv Forum staff to ensure the arena remains properly cleaned and disinfected as it welcomes back fans for Bucks games, concerts and other events.

For decades, SC Johnson has been incorporating post-consumer recycled plastic from a variety of sources into its packaging. Since 2015, the company has used 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic in its iconic Windex® line, and in 2019 it announced that Windex® packaging would be made entirely from 100 percent recycled ocean-bound plastic. The company’s offerings also include liquid concentrated refills, compostable plastic bags, recyclable paper bags and fully reusable silicon bags.

Fiserv Forum, since its opening in 2018, has been committed to being world-class in all aspects, including sustainability. In April of 2019, Fiserv Forum became the first sports and entertainment venue in Wisconsin to be awarded a LEED Silver Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council after receiving an A+ rating for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in the categories of sustainable sites, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, indoor environmental quality, innovation and design process, and regional priority. Fiserv Forum was also named the world’s first bird-friendly arena by the American Bird Conservancy in 2018.

