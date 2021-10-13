Milwaukee Bucks and Sargento Foods ‘Tipoff for Homes’ Initiative Returns for 2021-22 Season

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sargento Foods have teamed up for the third consecutive season to support Habitat for Humanity in Milwaukee with the Tipoff for Homes initiative. For every tipoff the Bucks win during the 2021-22 regular season, Sargento will donate $500 to Habitat for Humanity in Milwaukee.

Led by center Brook Lopez, the Bucks won 52 of the 72 opening tips during the 2020-21 regular season and 18 of 23 tipoffs during the playoffs, resulting in a $44,000 donation from Sargento to Habitat for Humanity in Milwaukee. In two seasons of the initiative, Sargento has made a total donation of $77,500 to Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity thanks to the Bucks efforts on the court.

“Coming off a history-making season for the Bucks, we look forward to our continued partnership. Not just because of great basketball, but also because Tipoff for Homes allows us to serve our community,” said Sargento CEO Louie Gentine. “Having the Bucks on our team to help provide affordable housing in Milwaukee through Habitat for Humanity will have a positive impact for years to come. We hope all Bucks fans will join us in cheering for the Bucks to win as many tipoffs as they can.”

Sargento Foods became the first corporate sponsor of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity in 1992. During that time, Sargento has built more than 30 forever-homes for families in Washington Park and Midtown neighborhoods in Milwaukee. More than 800 Sargento employees have volunteered to build those homes, devoting more than 16,500 volunteer hours to the cause.

For more information on the Tipoff for Homes initiative, and to follow how many tipoffs the Bucks win this season, visit www.bucks.com/sargento.