Milwaukee Bucks And Sargento Foods Team Up For Fifth Season Of Tipoff For Homes

MILWAUKEE (Oct. 26, 2023) – The Milwaukee Bucks and Sargento Foods, the Official Cheese of the Bucks, are teaming up for the fifth season of the Tipoff for Homes initiative to support Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. For each opening tipoff the Bucks win during the 2023-24 regular season, Sargento will donate $500 to Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity.

“Since its first season in 2019, the Tipoff for Homes initiative with Sargento has helped Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity create many affordable new homes for Milwaukee families,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “We’re proud to continue to support this program and the positive impact it has on our community.”

Through four seasons of the initiative, Sargento has donated $151,000 to Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. More than 36 families have moved into homes built through the Tipoff for Homes program since its inception. In July, the Bucks, Sargento and Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity helped build the newest homes funded by this initiative. Photos from this build can be seen and downloaded HERE.

“At Sargento, we believe everyone should have a place to call home,” said third generation Sargento CEO Louie Gentine. “We were the first company to financially support the mission of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity in 1992 and we’re proud to continue our support by bringing more awareness to the need for affordable housing in our community through our partnership with the Bucks and Tipoff for Homes.”

For more information on the initiative and to track how many tipoffs the Bucks win this season, visit www.bucks.com/sargento.

About Sargento Foods Inc.

With over 2,400 employees and net sales of $1.8 billion, Sargento Foods is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for 70 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento Foods is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com.

About Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity