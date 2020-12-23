Milwaukee Bucks and Sargento Foods Bring Back 'Tipoff for Homes' Initiative for 2020-21 Season

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sargento Foods have teamed up for the second straight season to support Habitat for Humanity in Milwaukee with the Tipoff for Homes initiative. For every tip off the Bucks win during the 2020-21 regular season, Sargento will donate $500 to Habitat for Humanity in Milwaukee.

In the first season of the Tipoff for Homes initiative in 2019-20, Sargento made a $33,500 donation to Habitat for Humanity thanks to the Bucks efforts on the court. Led by center Brook Lopez, the Bucks won the opening tip in 50 of their 65 games prior to the league’s hiatus for a total of $25,000. Sargento then committed an extra $500 for each of the 17 originally scheduled games that were missed during the hiatus for a total of $33,500 to Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity.

“We look forward to what’s sure to be another exciting season for the Bucks, not just because of great basketball, but also because our partnership allows us to continue serving our community,” said Sargento CEO Louie Gentine. “Having the Bucks on our team to help provide affordable housing in Milwaukee through Tipoff for Homes will have a positive impact for years to come. We hope all Bucks fans will join us in cheering for the Bucks to win as many tipoffs as they can.”

Sargento Foods became the first corporate sponsor of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity in 1992. During that time, Sargento has built 30 forever-homes for families in Washington Park and Midtown neighborhoods in Milwaukee. More than 800 Sargento employees have volunteered to build those homes, devoting more than 16,500 volunteer hours to the cause.

For more information on the Tipoff for Homes initiative, and to follow how many tip offs the Bucks win this season, visit www.bucks.com/sargento.

About Sargento Foods Inc.

With 2,300 employees and net sales of more than $1 billion, Sargento Foods is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 65 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento created the world’s first successful pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses. Today, Sargento Foods is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients and sauces. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

About Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

People in our community and all over the world partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. With our help, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Over the past 35 years, Milwaukee Habitat has served more than 1,000 families in the Greater Milwaukee community through new construction, rehab and repair programs and provided housing solutions for more than 1,800 families in developing countries. www.milwaukeehabitat.org