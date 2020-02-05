Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings Come Together For Second Installment Of Team Up For Change

The Milwaukee Bucks, in partnership with the Sacramento Kings, will host the second installment of Team Up for Change, a summit aimed at addressing social injustice and community challenges through exploring the intersection of sports, race and the pursuit of more equitable communities, on Sunday, Feb. 9 and Monday, Feb. 10 at Fiserv Forum before the Bucks take on the Kings Monday evening.

Intended to unite, inspire and activate, the meaningful summit will include a panel with Bucks Co-Owner Marc Lasry, Kings Chairman, CEO and Owner Vivek Ranadivé, Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry and Kings Vice Chairman Paul Jacobs, and will also feature keynote speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions with Bucks and Kings executives, local government officials, community leaders, corporate partners and youth from Milwaukee-area nonprofits.

“After a hugely impactful event last year in Sacramento, we’re proud to continue our efforts with the Kings to raise awareness and formulate solutions to our community’s challenges,” said Bucks Co-Owner Marc Lasry. “We believe that the only way to solve these critical issues is by partaking in candid dialogue with the goal of inspiring real action and positive change.”

“Basketball gives us a platform to positively impact the lives of those we touch, and I believe it is our responsibility to use it to make the world a better place,” said Kings Chairman, CEO and Owner Vivek Ranadivé. “We are proud to once again partner with the Bucks on what we started in Sacramento last year to continue our commitment to work with the community to support and encourage collective action for positive change today and for the next generation.”

Team Up for Change will commence on Sunday night at Fiserv Forum with a private screening of the film Just Mercy for local nonprofits and Bucks and Kings representatives, followed by a talk-back with Just Mercy’s executive producer and founder of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) Scott Budnick and Oscar-winning filmmaker and Milwaukee native John Ridley.

Monday’s programming will be designed to provide insight into various aspects of social justice reform and showcase voices from the community working towards creating meaningful change within Milwaukee, Sacramento and beyond. In support of the summit, the Bucks have involved the expertise of several key community leaders, including Public Allies Milwaukee, Safe & Sound, Wisconsin Community Services, City Year Milwaukee, Running Rebels, Journey House, No Studios and Milwaukee Public Schools. A full list of speakers is below (A-Z):

Scott Budnick, Executive Producer of Just Mercy , Founder, Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC)

, Founder, Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) Peter Feigin, President, Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum

Paul Jacobs, Vice Chairman, Sacramento Kings

Alex Lasry, Senior Vice President, Milwaukee Bucks

Marc Lasry, Co-Owner, Milwaukee Bucks

Ashley Lee, Executive Director, Public Allies Milwaukee

Darrin Madison, Program Coordinator, Youth Justice Milwaukee

Vivek Ranadivé, Chairman, CEO and Owner, Sacramento Kings

John Ridley, Oscar-winning Filmmaker, Founder, No Studios

Zion Rogers, Honor Student, Milwaukee Public School’s Rufus King High School

Shavonda Sisson, Director of Ally and Alumni Programming, Public Allies Milwaukee

Clint Smith, Writer, Teacher, and Doctoral Candidate in Education at Harvard University

Damien Smith, Youth Program Manager, Safe & Sound

This year, the NBA recognized the Bucks and Kings for their Team Up for Change initiative by honoring the teams with the 2020 NBA Inclusion Innovation Award. The award recognizes a specific innovative program across the league that advances inclusive practices.

Team Up for Change, which was first held last year in Sacramento, was born from each team’s encounter with injustice. In May 2018, the Bucks expressed steadfast support for guard Sterling Brown, who was tased and arrested in relation to a parking violation. The franchise committed to work with local leaders and organizations to foster safe neighborhoods and better the community.

In March 2018, the Sacramento community was saddened by the tragic death of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man. Kings Chairman, CEO and Owner Vivek Ranadivé, heard the cries for action, took to the court and made a commitment that the Kings, who strongly believe in the power of sports to bring people together, would work alongside the community to help prevent future tragedies.

Earlier this season, in continuation of their efforts to address social injustice, the Bucks and Kings each partnered with theREPRESENT JUSTICE Campaign to host a basketball game and facilitated conversation with incarcerated individuals at an area correctional facility. The games were part of a broader initiative called Play for Justice, organized by the REPRESENT Justice Campaign. Launched in conjunction with the feature film Just Mercy, the goals of the Campaign are to uplift narratives of hope and redemption, while also breaking down stigmas associated with individuals – disproportionately people of color and the poor – who are impacted by the justice system.

Monday’s Team Up for Change programming will be livestreamed on Facebook, Twitter and Bucks.com to allow the Sacramento community and others across the nation to experience this powerful summit. A recap video of last year’s summit can be found HERE.