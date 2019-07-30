Milwaukee Bucks and Prairie Farms Dairy Continue Milk House Tradition at Wisconsin State Fair

In keeping with its longstanding tradition, the Milwaukee Bucks Milk House presented by Prairie Farms Dairy will open on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Wisconsin State Fair. The State Fair staple – an eight-ounce cup of milk for just 50 cents – returns for a 31st summer and will be located at Main Street and South Grandstand Avenue, close to its original location from 1989.

More than 160,000 cups of delicious Prairie Farms Dairy flavored milk are sold annually as fairgoers quench their thirst with the Dairy State’s healthy and refreshing drink. This year’s Bucks Milk House will feature five of Prairie Farms Dairy’s flavors: Chocolate, Strawberry, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Root Beer and Green Mint.

In addition to the Milk House, the Bucks Pro Shop will be set up inside the Expo Building, featuring a full array of full-priced and sale items for Bucks fans to gear up for the upcoming season, including a limited-edition Bucks Milk House T-shirt. Bucks ticket representatives will also be on-site to offer ticket packages and information for the soon-to-be-released 2019-20 schedule.

About Prairie Farms Dairy

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., is headquartered in Carlinville, Ill. Prairie Farms Dairy represents over 920 farm families and is one of the largest and most successful farmer-owned dairy cooperatives in the Midwest - with annual sales of nearly $3 billion, 5,700 employees, 36 manufacturing plants and over 100 distribution facilities throughout the Midwest and South. Prairie Farms Dairy has farmer associations in 44 Wisconsin counties, with over a $1 billion economic footprint in Wisconsin. Founded in 1938, Prairie Farms Dairy has manufactured and delivered quality dairy products from farm to family for over 80+ years; achieved through a commitment from our farm families to producing the highest quality milk available - without the use of artificial growth hormones. The Prairie Farms Dairy product portfolio includes a complete line of fluid milk products, cottage cheese, sour cream and dips, yogurt, half and half, whipping cream, juice and juice drinks, ice cream and novelties. Prairie Farms Dairy’s distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, food service outlets and warehouse distribution centers. Prairie Farms Dairy’s charitable giving program, Our Caps, Your Cause, supports a variety of non-profit organizations. www.prairiefarms.com