Milwaukee Bucks and Pick 'N Save Team Up for Sixth Consecutive Year to Donate $50,000 Worth of Food

MILWAUKEE (Feb. 25, 2024) – For the sixth consecutive year, the Milwaukee Bucks and Pick ‘n Save have teamed up to donate $50,000 worth of food to local Milwaukee organizations and initiatives in support of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative.

In lieu of in-kind, non-perishable food products, the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save are distributing the $50,000 in the form of Pick ‘n Save gift cards to help alleviate immediate food insecurity and access needs in the Milwaukee community. Throughout the season, the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save will donate tofour different organizations to help alleviate hunger and access to food in the local community.

The Bucks and Pick ‘n Save will tip off the sixth year of donations with a meal distribution event at Ascension Lutheran Church (1238 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee) on Monday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. The event will be held with The Gathering, a Bucks community partner that will be one of the four local organizations to receive part of the donation, and will be attended by Bucks forward MarJon Beauchamp and volunteers from the Bucks, Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market. Volunteers will provide a warm meal and sack lunch, and have experts available to speak about employment opportunities, prescription drug access and how to utilize grocery delivery provided by Kroger Delivery (with the option to utilize SNAP/EBT payment). Media planning to attend Monday’s event are asked to RSVP to Kate.Reed@Bucks.com.

“The Bucks are constantly seeking ways to give back to the community and through our partnership with Pick ‘n Save, we can continue this work by supporting those who are experiencing food insecurity,” said Arvind Gopalratnam, Bucks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility. “We hope these gift cards provide all of the recipients with relief, support and access to food.”

“We at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market continue to invest in programs and partnerships to increase food (and nutrition) access to the communities we serve and are grateful to be in year six of this partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks,” said Emilie Williamson, Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market Corporate Affairs Manager. “Together, we have provided over $300,000 to support organizations and programs addressing food insecurity here in the Milwaukee community.”

In addition to The Gathering, the following three community groups will receive Pick ‘n Save gift cards courtesy of the Bucks and Pick ‘n Save as part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative.

Partners in Hope: The Partners in Hope organization is passionately dedicated to helping men, women and their families impacted by incarceration overcome social, economic and criminal justice system barriers. Gift cards will support those impacted individuals and their families.

MPS Late Night Leagues: Late Night Leagues offer a safe place for young adults aged 17-29 to participate in either basketball or soccer leagues, while also connecting them with the many professional, leadership and life services throughout Milwaukee. Gift cards will support those participating in these leagues.

Teens Grow Greens: The Teens Grow Greens organization aims to develop teens through transformative experiences that promote belonging, life skills and connections to opportunities that grow leadership. Gift cards will support the youth involved in this program.