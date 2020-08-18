MILWAUKEE BUCKS AND PICK ‘N SAVE INTRODUCE FAN FUEL PROGRAM FOR 2020 PLAYOFFS

With the 2020 NBA Playoffs beginning today, the Milwaukee Bucks and their official grocer, Pick ‘n Save, have teamed up to introduce Fan Fuel, a new program aimed at giving Bucks fans the best gameday eats for their at-home viewing parties and an opportunity to earn extra fuel points during the playoffs.

Curated by Fiserv Forum Senior Executive Chef Kenneth Hardiman, Fan Fuel will give Bucks fans recipes for appetizers, entrees, family-friendly favorites and drinks to make at home as they watch the Bucks in the playoffs. During the duration of the Bucks’ playoff run, fans can shop at their local Pick ‘n Save for all the items they need to make these specially-created recipes and can receive 3x the fuel points on select items when they use their Fresh Perks card.

Some of these recipes, made specifically for the Fan Fuel program, include Jack & Cola BBQ Ribs featuring Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola and the Milwaukee Brat Pizza featuring Klement’s Sausage and Sargento Cheese. Recipes also feature Simple Truth natural and organic foods products at everyday prices, available exclusively at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores. The wide array of drink recipes includes spirits from Absolut, Jameson, Casamigos and Jack Daniel’s.

Bucks fans can redeem the additional fuel points they earned through Fan Fuel, presented by Pick ‘n Save, at any participating BP or Amoco station in Wisconsin. For more information on the program, or to see a complete list of recipes and the products that can earn 3x the fuel points, visit www.bucks.com/fanfuel.