Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Health Department to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations at Fiserv Forum to Eligible Fans Attending Sunday's Game

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Health Department have partnered to bring a mobile vaccination site to Fiserv Forum on Sunday, May 2, where any eligible fan attending the Bucks game can receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination site will be located in the Panorama Club inside Fiserv Forum and will be open from 1 p.m. through the conclusion of Sunday’s game, which tips off at 2:30 p.m. All fans 16 years and older may visit the Panorama Club any time during this window to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

After fans receive their first vaccine dose on Sunday, Milwaukee Health Department officials will be on-site to schedule an appointment for the second dose to be administered at a future date. It is expected that the entire process on Sunday will take between 20-30 minutes for fans to receive the vaccine, which includes sign up, receiving the vaccine and a waiting period of approximately 15 minutes after the shot is administered.

“We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and are pleased to team with the Milwaukee Health Department to give fans this easy and convenient opportunity,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “This is a critical time for all of us to take the necessary step that will help return our lives to normal. Let’s make this happen together.”