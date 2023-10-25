Milwaukee Bucks and Kohl's support Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee's Youth of the Year program for third season

Program tips off with mentor event at Fiserv Forum today

MILWAUKEE (Oct. 24, 2023) – The Milwaukee Bucks and Kohl’s are partnering for the third consecutive season to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee’s Youth of the Year Program. The Youth of the Year Program, which empowers members by teaching them to lead meaningful change in themselves, others and their communities, has been the Boys & Girls Clubs’ signature leadership development program for more than 70 years.

This season’s Youth of the Year Program will have 12 student participants coming from various Boys & Girls Clubs sites citywide. Students will work with volunteers from the Bucks and Kohl's throughout the year for mentoring initiatives, shopping experiences and an appreciation night during the upcoming Bucks regular season. Each student will also receive a total of $500 in Kohl’s gift cards throughout the program.

The Bucks and Kohl’s will tip off their support of this season’s program with a Mentor Meet Up Event at Fiserv Forum today, Oct. 24. During the event, each child participating in the program will meet their mentor from either the Bucks or Kohl’s who they will work with throughout the duration of this season’s program.

The Bucks and Kohl’s support of Youth of the Year will continue in November with a shopping experience at Kohl’s for each of the 12 participants. The students will be joined by a Bucks player who will help them throughout their shopping trip. The shopping experience is scheduled for mid-November at the Kohl’s store in downtown Milwaukee. Details will be announced at a future date.