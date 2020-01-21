Milwaukee Bucks and Johnson Controls Launch Bucks Around The Globe In Advance Of Team's Game In Paris

In conjunction with the Milwaukee Bucks’ game in Paris, France on Friday, Jan. 24 against the Charlotte Hornets, the Bucks and their “smart building” partner, Wisconsin-based Johnson Controls, are teaming up to launch Bucks Around the Globe, a campaign aimed at featuring the Bucks’ global fan base on the team’s various social media channels and in-arena at future Bucks games.

Fans around the world are encouraged to post photos and videos of themselves showing their Bucks fandom on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with #BucksAroundTheGlobe, for an opportunity to be featured on the Bucks’ social media accounts or in-arena at an upcoming game.

“We are proud to have Bucks fans worldwide and we look forward to teaming up with Johnson Controls to feature them on our social media channels,” said Bucks Senior Vice President Business Strategy and Development Matt Pazaras. “We thank our loyal fans for their continued support.”

“Just as Johnson Controls powers the mission of Fiserv Forum with their building technology solutions, we want Bucks fans all over the globe to help power the Bucks to bring home an NBA championship to Milwaukee by sharing their images on social media,” said Grady Cosby, Vice President Public Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer, Johnson Controls.

Fans can learn more about Bucks Around the Globe and Johnson Controls’ technology at Fiserv Forum, at Bucks.com/JohnsonControls.