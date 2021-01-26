Milwaukee Bucks and Heartland Business Systems Partner for Laptop Donation to Local College Students

The Milwaukee Bucks and corporate partner Heartland Business Systems (HBS) have worked together to donate 20 brand new HP laptops to local college students from All-In Milwaukee, a college completion program that provides financial aid, advising, program and career support to high potential, limited-income, diverse Milwaukee students to complete college, build meaningful careers and transform the Milwaukee community.

During these trying times when many students are taking classes virtually, HBS understood the extra need in the Milwaukee community for laptops and support. Wanting to help address that need, HBS worked with the Bucks to align with All-In Milwaukee, a community partner of the team, to make the donation to Milwaukee-based college students attending four local colleges.

The laptops were delivered right in time for end-of-semester finals in December and will be used by the students throughout their college careers.

“HBS believes every student should have an equal opportunity to succeed in college,” said HBS CEO Peter Helander. “With the pandemic forcing students to take their classes remotely, we realize that some limited-income students might not have access to the devices they need to study or take their final exams. HBS is happy to offer these laptops to All-in Milwaukee and the college students at Alverno, Marquette, UW-Madison, and UW-Milwaukee. We hope these laptops will give the students what they need to succeed virtually.”

“All-In Milwaukee is incredibly grateful to the Milwaukee Bucks and Heartland Business Systems for providing our scholars with essential technology right before their virtual exams,” said All-In Milwaukee Executive Director Allison Wagner. “Thanks to this amazing partnership and generous support, we were able to deliver 20 laptops to needy college students the week before their fall semester finals!”

All-In Milwaukee

All-In Milwaukee is a college completion program that provides financial aid, advising, program and career support to high potential, limited-income, diverse Milwaukee students to complete college, build meaningful careers and transform the Milwaukee community. We envision a vibrant Milwaukee with diverse leadership throughout our city. https://allinmilwaukee.org/

Heartland Business Systems

HBS is a premier provider of technology integration, consulting, infrastructure, business automation, security, and networking solutions. With more than 200 technical engineers and business consultants throughout the Midwest, HBS supports education, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and corporate clients with results-driven information technology services. https://www.hbs.net/