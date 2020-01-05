Milwaukee Bucks And Green Bay Packers To Celebrate NFL Playoffs With Special T-Shirt

With the NFL Playoffs underway this weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers are jointly gearing up for the excitement by introducing a special, limited-edition t-shirt that features the logos of both teams and the time-honored Packers cheer, “Go Pack Go.”

The shirt is available now for purchase at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum, at the Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field and online at packersproshop.com. It will be available for the duration of the Packers’ playoff run while supplies last.

Proceeds from the sales of the shirt, which will sell for $19.95, will benefit charity efforts of both teams to support hunger relief across Wisconsin.

“We’re thrilled for the Packers’ terrific season and are proud to support them during the upcoming NFL playoffs,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin said. “This is a great time for Wisconsin sports and we wish the Packers Super success.”

The Packers will host either the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles or Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field Sunday, Jan. 12, at 5:40 p.m., in a Divisional playoff game.

“The postseason brings out the best of Wisconsin sports teams and their fans,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. “We’re very excited and honored that the Bucks are celebrating the playoffs with us and sports fans across the state. We know fans of both teams will have fun with the shirt. We thank the Bucks for their support.”

Wisconsin sports teams have a history of supporting each other throughout their seasons in a variety of ways, including attendance at games, video board shout-outs and social media posts. The intensity of the support increases during postseason competition, especially with Wisconsin sports fans statewide