Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks Players to Go Head-to-Head in NBA 2K20 Showdown on Sunday

Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Cam Reynolds to take on Mavs trio in 3-on-3 action, which will be streamed live on Twitch
Posted: Mar 28, 2020

Players from the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks will take to the virtual court on Sunday for a 3-on-3 matchup of NBA 2K20. The Bucks’ Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Cam Reynolds will go up against the Mavericks’ Seth Curry, Antonius Cleveland and Dorian Finney-Smith in a best-of-five series of 3-on-3 action. The Bucks were originally scheduled to take on the Mavericks in Dallas on Sunday prior to the NBA hiatus.

The games will be streamed live on Twitch beginning at 2 p.m. CT. DiVincenzo and Curry will serve as captains for each team and will provide commentary on camera throughout the games.


