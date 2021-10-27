Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs Tip Off Seventh Block Out Hunger Campaign

For the seventh consecutive season, Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs and the world champion Milwaukee Bucks team up to fight hunger across the state through the Block Out Hunger campaign.

In honor of the brand’s 50th anniversary, Cousins Subs and its Make It Better Foundation will donate $50 for every shot the Bucks block during the 2021-22 regular season to Hunger Task Force to purchase nutritious milk for the nearly 50,000 Wisconsin families the nonprofit organization and its affiliate food pantries serve.

“The Milwaukee Bucks are proud to make a difference in our community by partnering again with Cousins Subs and Hunger Task Force through the incredibly important Block Out Hunger initiative,” said Matt Pazaras, Milwaukee Bucks Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer.

“Block Out Hunger is a tradition we look forward to every year and with this being our 50th year in business, we are thrilled to once again partner with two influential organizations that make a huge impact in the communities we call home,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We are honored to celebrate 50 years of giving through a campaign that strives to make it better for thousands of vulnerable children and families by ensuring they have access to nutritious milk.”

“Milk is packed with calcium,” said Sherrie Tussler, executive director at Hunger Task Force. “Kids love milk with every meal and because of this generous initiative, more will be drinking Wisconsin dairy.”

Last season the Milwaukee Bucks blocked 334 shots, resulting in a $16,700 donation from Cousins Subs to Hunger Task Force.

Since its inception in the 2015-16 season, the Block Out Hunger campaign has raised more than $115,000 to support Hunger Task Force and its affiliated pantries across the state of Wisconsin.

Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks became corporate partners prior to the 2015-16 season and recently renewed that collaboration for an additional three years. The partnership brings the local flavor of Cousins Subs to Fiserv Forum’s upper concourse, consistently helps thousands in need throughout Wisconsin, and delivers fans with special Cousins Subs offers and prizes during home game activities as well as social media contests focused on fan pride.

For more information, please visit cousinssubs.com/blockouthunger.

###

About Cousins Subs

Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs®, a family-owned, fast casual sub shop established in 1972 by Bill Specht and his cousin, is driven by the mission to Believe in Better – both in the quality of food it serves and in the communities it supports. Cousins Subs and its franchisees operate nearly 100 sub sandwich shops in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, providing guests with quality deli fresh and made to order grilled subs using only the freshest ingredients on its signature bread baked daily. For more information, visit www.cousinssubs.com. You can also find Cousins Subs on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE MAKE IT BETTER FOUNDATION

Established in 2013, the Make It Better Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that aims to improve the general welfare and quality of life in the communities Cousins Subs serves. The foundation is dedicated to funding three areas of interest that are vital to any community: health and wellness, hunger and youth education. Since its inception, the Make It Better Foundation has awarded more than $650,000 in grants and scholarships to students and nonprofit organizations throughout Wisconsin. For more information on the Make It Better Foundation, visit www.cousinssubs.com/foundation.