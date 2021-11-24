Milwaukee Bucks and Colectivo Coffee Team Up for Black Friday Release: "Bucks In 6" Blend

The Milwaukee Bucks and Colectivo Coffee are launching “Bucks in 6” championship coffee, available starting on Black Friday, Nov. 26. Milwaukee’s hometown roaster is teaming up with its hometown champs to bring fans this bold, parade-worthy blend that’ll have you chanting “BUCKS IN 6!” after every sip.

Bucks in 6 is available in one-pound bags at all Wisconsin Colectivo cafes, Bucks Pro Shops inside Fiserv Forum, online at shop.bucks.com and colectivocoffee.com/bucks, and at select grocery stores. Fans will have the opportunity to collect multiple editions of limited-run packaging in a series of Bucks in 6 designs that will be released periodically throughout the 2021-22 NBA basketball season.

For every bag sold, $1 benefits The Bucks Foundation, dedicated to improving outcomes for underserved populations around Wisconsin through financial grants and innovative partnerships with Youth Education, Health, Wellness & Community betterment.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation on this fun celebration of our hometown champs,” said Colectivo Vice President of Branding, Marketing, and E-commerce Megan Suardini. “We look forward to more exciting things to come both on the court and in cafes this season, and appreciate the opportunity to give back to our community in such a creative way. Go, Bucks!”

Bucks in 6 will be brewed in Colectivo’s Wisconsin cafes Nov. 26 - Nov. 30 and is available for gift or recurring coffee subscriptions at ColectivoCoffee.com/Bucks. Additionally, the first 50 people to purchase a one-pound bag at Colectivo cafes or any of the four Bucks Pro Shop locations within Fiserv Forum receive a commemorative poster. Limited edition Bucks stickers are also available, and kids who visit cafes on Black Friday will receive a championship ring pop while supplies last.

“We’re excited to return to our partnership with Colectivo, which started in 2019 with our Bucks Blend collaboration,” said Dustin Godsey, Chief Marketing Officer of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum. “Bucks in 6 is a new way for fans to celebrate the championship win and show their team pride, right down to their morning cup of coffee.”

About Colectivo

Since 1993, Colectivo has sourced coffees from origin and roasted every batch by hand, developing farmer and co-op partnerships around the world to stay involved in every step of creating a great coffee experience. Colectivo roasts its award-winning coffees on a pair of vintage Probats in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. Each of its cafes offers Session Roasted™ coffees in addition to Letterbox Fine Tea, Troubadour artisan breads, baked goods and made-from-scratch food. Learn more at ColectivoCoffee.com.